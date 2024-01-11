POCO fans are buzzing with excitement as the POCO X6 Series is set for a grand global launch today at 5:30 PM IST, exclusively on Flipkart. The POCO X6 Pro, the first handset in India to feature Xiaomi HyperOS, tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting its arrival. The POCO X6 Series is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, boasting an AnTuTu score exceeding 1.4 million. As per the information available on Flipkart, the smartphone is expected to have a sophisticated vegan leather finish. The POCO X6 Series is expected to have a stainless steel vapour chamber for optimal performance during intense use. The POCO X6 Pro might have a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might have a 64MP main camera setup with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP super wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Pro Launch on January 12; Check Timing, Expected Specifications and Features.

POCO X6 Series Global Launch

Look Xceptional 💛 Beastly on the inside, Premium Vegan leather on the outside! None can resist gazing at #TheUltimatePredator. Global launch on 11th Jan, 5:30 PM on Flipkart. Know More👉https://t.co/JdcBOESxir Live Stream👉https://t.co/wW33OUGssV#POCOIndia #POCO #MadeOfMad… pic.twitter.com/3ygm8d0RBZ — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 9, 2024

