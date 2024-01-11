OPPO Reno 11 series will launch tomorrow, January 12, 2024, at 11 AM. The OPPO Reno 11 series, including OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Pro, will be launched with new specifications and features. The device is expected to have a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset as a processor. Besides these specifications, the device may sport a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS support. The device is expected to have a 32MP Telephoto camera, likely to be powered by an IMX709 telephoto lens and an 8MP IMX355 sensor. As per reports, the device could sport a 5,000mAh battery with up to 67W fast charging. So far, the company has only introduced the design showing the camera module on social media handles. More features will be revealed by the company soon during tomorrow's launch event. iPhone Made in India: Apple Exported 'India-Made' iPhones Worth Rs 65,000 Crore in 2023, Says Report.

