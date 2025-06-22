TECNO Mobile has revealed the design of its upcoming POVA 7 Ultra 5G smartphone with triangle camera placement. The upcoming POVA 7 Ultra 5G will be launched in India in two colours, visibly black and white. The smartphone is expected to come with a 144Hz AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness, a 6,000mAh battery supporting 70W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging. POVA 7 Ultra 5G may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset. The phone is expected to offer a 4D gaming vibration and customisable lighting effects. TECNO POVA 7 Ultra 5G may also come with various AI-powered features. The device may be introduced in the INR 20,000 segment. Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus New 6GB+128GB Variant To Go on Sale on June 23, 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

POVA 7 Ultra 5G Colours Revealed Before Launch

