Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus, a new variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, will be available starting from June 23, 2025 (tomorrow). Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus new variant is priced at INR 14,999. The Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus (Infinix Note 50s 5G+) was launched in April in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations at INR 15,999 and INR 17,999, respectively. The smartphone offers a 64MP AI-powered main camera, 2MP secondary camera, 13MP selfie camera, 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display and 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and comes with MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification.

