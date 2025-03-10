The PUBG Battlegrounds support team has announced a scheduled maintenance for the upcoming update 34.2. The live servers will undergo maintenance for approximately 8.5 hours, starting on March 12 at 0:00 UTC or 9:00 KST (around 5:30 AM IST, March 12). Once the maintenance is complete, the contents of update 34.2 will be available to all players. PUBG Battlegrounds: PUBG’s 8th Anniversary Celebration Erangel World Update Coming Soon for PC and Console Users; Check Release Date and Other Details.

PUBG Battlegrounds Maintenance Update

[PC] Update #34.2 maintenance schedule Live servers will enter maintenance for approx. 8.5 hours starting March 12th, 0:00am UTC / 9:00am KST. After the maintenance is complete, contents for #34.2 update will be available. — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) March 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)