PUBG Battlegrounds is set to roll out a new update that will enhance the Erangel map in celebration of PUBG's 8th anniversary. The update will introduce grand parties, festive decorations, and hidden treasures for players to discover. The update is scheduled to go live on March 12 for PC users, followed by a release for console players on March 20. The PUBG's 8th anniversary celebration Erangel world update will bring new experiences, which will allow players to enjoy the game.

PUBG’s 8th Anniversary Celebration Erangel World Update

This year, the battlegrounds shine brighter than ever. Set sail on a grand adventure in our 8th anniversary celebration Erangel world update, where grand parties, festive decorations, and hidden treasures await. Oh, and don't forget to throw the Golden Grenades at the Bobble Bot… pic.twitter.com/cXPpmr0fxE — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) March 8, 2025

