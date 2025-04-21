PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) and Attack on Titan collaboration is set to begin in May 2025. The collaboration is expected to bring new features to the gameplay. As per reports, the update will come with a new lift system placed in the main event area. It is said to take around 6 to 7 seconds to open and will transport players directly to the central loot zone. The update will also reportedly introduce a special hook system, inspired by Attack on Titan. The hook will likely allow players to fly and discover better hiding spots. Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered Launch Update: Bethesda Studio To Re-Release Its Popular Open-World Fantasy Game Soon; Check Details, Leaked Images.

PUBG MOBILE and Attack on Titan Collaboration

On that day, mankind received a grim reminder. Soon, the battlegrounds will never be the same. PUBG MOBILE x Attack on Titan collaboration — the fight for survival begins May 2025.https://t.co/UpXgzx0KL6#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMxAttackOnTitan #AttackOnTitan #AOT #Newcollab pic.twitter.com/LKHzwaONwT — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 21, 2025

