Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered is expected to launch today, on April 21, 2025, but there is no confirmation from its developer Bethesda Studio. The Elder Scrolls Oblivion is one of the most commercially successful open-world fantasy games from Bethesda Studio. The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered leaked images showed polished graphics and several other changes. The game studio is also expected to launch its Skybivilion this year. Still, the Oblivion Remastered launch details are yet to be confirmed. It may launch later this month or year. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, April 21, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapons and More.

Elder Scroll IV Oblivion Remastered Likely Have 120 GB Size

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Filesize: 120 GB pic.twitter.com/0ihuDAwT8y — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) April 20, 2025

Elder Scroll IV Oblivion Remastered Leaked Images

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered images/details have leaked. Supposedly releasing before the end of the month. -blocking inspired by Souls-like games -sneak icons now highlighted -stamina system modified -HUD changed -hit reactions added -archery overhauled pic.twitter.com/p7ncWGYQsw — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) April 15, 2025

Elder Scroll IV Oblivion Remastered Launch Soon

Oblivion Remastered could be one of the biggest shadowdrops in history. Most people outside of this social media bubble have no idea a new Elder Scrolls remake could be dropping tomorrow. 😭 pic.twitter.com/j81nWn5EaH — KAMI (@Okami13_) April 20, 2025

