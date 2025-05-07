PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a post on May 7, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and announced a new collaboration with the anime series “Attack on Titan.” The post teased its players with the message: "Attack On Titan is coming! Use ODM gear to zip across the PUBG MOBILE battleground, or transform into a Titan, will you choose justice or darkness?" Players can battle with friends with the new mode. GTA 6 Now Available on Sony PS5 Store To Add in Whishlist After Rockstar Released Trailer 2 Yesterday, Launch Set on May 26, 2026.

PUBG Mobile Announces ‘Attack on Titan’ Coming Soon

"Attack On Titan" is coming! Use ODM gear to zip across the PUBG MOBILE battleground, or transform into a Titan—will you choose justice or darkness? The choice is yours! Version 3.8 is here—check it out! 📲 https://t.co/Kq0Df7rPgn#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGM380 #PUBGMxAttackOnTitan… pic.twitter.com/4XjSLYstrz — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 7, 2025

