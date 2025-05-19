PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a post on May 18, 2025, on X (previously Twitter) and announced a new update to the game. The update brings a new addition to the Rondo Map, with the introduction of the Pillar UAZ vehiclein classic mode. The new vehicle is built for defence, featuring strong window guards and tough tyres. It is expected to handle rough terrain while offering protection from enemy attacks. The post also warns that despite the Pillar UAZ vehicle is offering defence, it may be a disadvantage for some players since they cannot shoot from inside the vehicle due to guarded windows. GTA VI Launch on PS5, Xbox Series Consoles on May 26, 2026: Rockstar Games GTA 6 Trailer 2 Reveals Characters and Map Locations; Check Expected PC Release Timeline.

PUBG Mobile Introduces Pillar UAZ Vehicle to Rondo Map

Introducing the Pillar UAZ to Rondo! 🚗 Built tough with reinforced window guards and rugged tires for extra defense. But watch out - you can’t fire from inside because of the guarded windows! Ready to roll smart? Jump into Rondo and test the Pillar UAZ now! 🎮🔥 📲… pic.twitter.com/KqMVLyPoDJ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 17, 2025

