PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a helpful post on April 15, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter). The post focused on some of the best landing zones in the popular map, Rondo. It aimed to guide gamers to choose locations that can offer good loot, safety, or strategic advantages. The information might be useful for new and experienced players looking to improve their chances of survival and gameplay tactics. The post highlighted that Jadena City's tall buildings offer amazing loot. The Stadium can be the best place if a gamer decides to divide and conquer. Jao Tin's old theatre will provide a great vantage point and exceptional loot. Neox Factory can be helpful for surprise attacks, and the Test Track is quiet and may be good for collecting resources safely.

PUBG Mobile Reveals Best Rondo Landing Spots

Learn all about some of the most popular landing zones in Rondo! 🏢 Jadena City’s skyscrapers hold amazing loot 🏟️ Divide and conquer if you decide to check out Stadium 🍿 Jao Tin’s theater provides a great vantage point and exceptional loot 🏭 Neox Factory provides great hiding… pic.twitter.com/yqREnaKYvr — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 14, 2025

