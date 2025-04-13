New Delhi, April 13: Apple will bring five new games to Apple Arcade in May to expand its collection. One of the releases will be the WHAT THE CLASH? by Triband, which is a fast-paced multiplayer game from Triband. Following the success of WHAT THE CAR?, the new addition is expected to deliver fun with a variety of activities like table tennis, archery, and racing. Alongside WHAT THE CLASH?, players can also look forward to My Buddy by Neilo Inc., LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+, Words of Wonders, and SUMI SUMI.

Apple Arcade offers over 200 games that players can access on multiple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. The availability of games may vary depending on hardware and software compatibility, and some content may not be accessible in all regions. Apple Arcade is offered at INR 99 per month in India and USD 6.99 in the US, which includes a one-month free trial. After that, users can get unlimited access to over 200 games for the price of one premium game each month. Razer PC Remote Play Launched To Stream PC Games on Mobile Devices; Know How To Set It Up and Start Gaming.

WHAT THE CLASH? by Triband

It will be the latest addition to Apple Arcade. The game will let players to dive into multiplayer mode, where they can play solo or challenge friends. The game will feature a variety of fun activities like sticky tennis and giraffle, toasty archery, and more. The game is unique for its simple touch controls and will allow players to play as “The Hand”, a stretchy hand with legs that can be customised with unlockable items like eye patches, dresses, and earrings.

with My Buddy by Neilo Inc.

Mr Buddy is a friendly game where players connect with different cats and dogs, each with unique looks and personality. Players care for their pets as they grow, dress them in fun outfits, and customise their living spaces. The game lets users interact with their pets anytime and offers a joyful and personal experience of companionship.

LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+ by StoryToys

Players will have the opportunity to take control of various characters, including Aliya, Autumn, Nova, Leo, and Liann. They can personalise their cars with unique options, like different colours, decals, toppers, trails, and more. As they speed along, players can navigate around obstacles and gather treasures while completing thrilling missions to unlock rewards.

Words of Wonders: Search+ by Fugo Games

Players will have hidden words on the board as they explore famous landmarks to uncover the secrets of the world. As they advance through different levels, each themed around various subjects, they will come across new words that challenge their knowledge. The game will encourage players to think strategically and solve the mysteries within the words. GTA 5: Grand Theft Auto V Coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on April 15.

SUMI SUMI: Matching Puzzle+ by Imagineer

The game will include characters like Rilakkuma and Sumikko Gurashi, which is created by the Japanese character company San-X. It will invite players to the world of kawaii matching puzzles. The gameplay is expected to offer a perfect mix of strategy and fun for fans with puzzle games.

