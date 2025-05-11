PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a post on May 11, 2025, and announced the arrival of its Version 3.8 update. The post revealed new features added to the PUBG Mobile Classic Mode. PUBG Mobile players can now get better vehicle use, healing options, and tactical play to improve the gameplay experience and team performance. Players can now fire while driving using the Driver’s Seat Firing feature. The Spare Tire will let the players to repair their vehicles mid-game. In the Rondo map, players can use the armoured Pillar UAZ by spending 50 tokens. Players can now act as medics for their squad to heal teammates and the Sticky Bomb will allow for more strategic takedowns. DOOM the Dark Ages Preload, Early Access, Release Date Details Out; Check System Requirements and Other Information.

PUBG Mobile Classic Mode Version 3.8

Welcome to PUBG MOBILE Version 3.8! Let's check out the updates to Classic Mode. 🏍️ Be the driver and the gunner with Driver's Seat Firing 🛞 Fix your vehicle and get back on the road with the Spare Tire 💉 Become the squad medic by Healing Teammates 💣 Create a more tactical… pic.twitter.com/57TSKC2rVh — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 10, 2025

