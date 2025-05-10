DOOM: The Dark Ages will be available for preloading starting from midnight UTC on May 11. Players who purchase the Premium Edition can get Early Access to the game two days before its official release, starting at midnight UTC on May 13. The full game will be released to all players worldwide at midnight UTC on May 15 (05:30 AM IST). The new title will come with features and extra content for Premium Edition owners. The DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition will include a Digital Artbook, Soundtrack, Divinity Skin Pack, and future Campaign DLC access. To download the game, players must ensure their system has at least 100GB of free storage. The minimum system requirements include Windows 10 or 11 (64-bit), an AMD Zen 2 or Intel 10th gen processor, 16GB RAM, and a ray tracing-capable GPU from Nvidia or AMD with 8GB VRAM. PUBG Mobile Classic Mode Version 3.8 Update Adds Sticky Bombs, Portable Med Packs, Armoured Pillar UAZ and More; Check Details.

DOOM: The Dark Ages Launch

