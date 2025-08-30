PUBG Mobile Version 4.0 is coming on September 4 with new features and collaborations. PUBG Mobile shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 30, 2025, and said, "Version 4.0 will see six major collaborations occur, and it looks like we have an exclusive first look at what’s to come." The most anticipated feature is the new “Spooky Soiree”, which is said to introduce Ghostie. As per a post of PUBG Mobile, Ghostie will come with multiple abilities to help players to survive through the night. It will offer main and passive skills to make gameplay exciting. The main skills will include the Floating Balloon on Erangel and Rondo maps and the Guardian Shield on Livik. For passive skills, Ghostie will provide Boost and the Ghost Helm on all maps. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Tipped To Support Qi2 25W Magsafe Charging; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

PUBG Mobile Version 4.0

It looks like Ghostie has invited some of its friends to the party! 🤯 Version 4.0 will see six 6️⃣ major collaborations occur, and it looks like we have an exclusive first look at what’s to come. Are you able to identify any of them? 📲 https://t.co/VJjYw55D9J#PUBGMOBILE… pic.twitter.com/Fz5JplgIOx — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 30, 2025

PUBG Mobile Version 4.0 Launch Date

PUBG MOBILE Version 4.0 welcomes the “Spooky Soirée” on September 4. 🎃 The new themed gameplay features Ghostie, your battle buddy. 👻 Ghostie will have various skills to help you survive the night. Here’s a preview of the skills Ghostie brings to the battleground. 🔶 Main… pic.twitter.com/yHEov7yh3w — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 29, 2025

