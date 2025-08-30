iPhone 17 series will launch at the upcoming Apple event, which is scheduled on September 9, 2025. As per reports, the series may come with iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Tipster (@saaaanjjjuuu) shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and shared a tip on upcoming iPhone 17 series models. The post read, "As per ESR case website iPhone 17 Pro , 17 air & 17 will support Qi2 25W magsafe charging." Additionally, there are also rumours that the iPhone 17 is expected to start at roughly INR 89,900, while the iPhone 17 Air may be priced around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro could be available for about INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max may come at an estimated price of INR 1,64,900. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launch Date in India on September 4; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

‘iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 17 Air and iPhone 17 Will Support Qi2 25W Magsafe Charging’

As per ESR case website iPhone 17 Pro , 17 air & 17 will support Qi2 25W magsafe charging ! pic.twitter.com/jJCJZqxWIx — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) August 30, 2025

