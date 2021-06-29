Ulrich Kelber, the German Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, has asked all federal ministries and authorities to stop using Facebook pages.

“The German Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (Ulrich Kelber) has issued instructions to all federal ministries and authorities to stop using Facebook pages” or risk facing sanctions starting January 2022. #GDPR https://t.co/aVETdxsci2 — Mariam Amini (@mariamamini) June 29, 2021

