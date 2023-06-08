Realme is all set to launch the new Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G in India. The launch event will kickstart at noon today. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to unveil the new Realme smartphones a The Next Leap event. The Realme 11 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7050 chipset, 108MP camera, Android 13 OS with Realme UI 4.0 skin, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It is tipped to be priced in India at Rs 23,999. On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro+ is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 28,999. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro To Sport Periscope Zoom Cameras: From Specs and Launch Date, Here's All We Know.

Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Live Streaming: Watch Here:

