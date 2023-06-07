Mumbai, June 7: According to reports, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is currently in development. It is expected to be officially announced in November this year, alongside the Xiaomi 14.

Several details of the upcoming smartphones have surfaced online. Both the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are rumoured to feature periscope zoom cameras. They are likely to be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation flagship SoC. Infinix Note 30 5G Tipped To Integrate ChatGPT Into Voice Assistant: From Price to Specs, Here's All We Know.

The periscope telephoto camera on the Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to offer 5x optical zoom with a focal length of 115mm. On the other hand, the regular Xiaomi 14 is anticipated to feature a periscope telephoto camera with 3.9x optical zoom and a focal length of 90mm.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro is said to have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 50W wireless charging. Additionally, it is rumoured to include WLG High-Lens cameras. As of now, there is no information about the price tag of the upcoming handsets. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications, Features and Other Key Details.

Earlier this year, the company launched the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13. The Xiaomi 13 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a Leica-branded triple camera setup with three 50MP sensors.

