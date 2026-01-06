Realme 16 Pro series including Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G will launch today in India at 12 PM IST. The devices will come with upgraded back design and fresh camera placement. The lineup will launch alongside Realme Pad 3 tablet and Realme Buds Air8 with LHDC support. Realme Pad 3 tablet will come with a 12,000mAh battery and 2.8K book-view display..Realme 16 Pro 5G will come with 200MP portrait camera, AI features for photography, colours - Master Gold, Pebble Grey and Orchid Purple, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 MAX SoC, Realme UI 7.0 with 3+4 years of updates. Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G will launch with 200MP main+50MP periscope periscope telephoto cameras, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh battery+80W wired charging, AI photography features, Camellia Pink shade and Realme UI 7.0. Realme 16 Pro 5G price is expected to start at INR 31,999, Realme 16 Pro Plus price at INR 39,999. Realme Pad 3 price likely be between INR 19,999 and INR 24,999 and Realme Buds Air 8 price could be around INR 3,299. Samsung To Double Gemini-Powered AI Devices to 800 Million in 2026, CEO TM Roh Outlines ‘AI Living’ Vision for Galaxy Ecosystem.

Realme 16 Pro Series 5G Launch on January 6, 2025 at 12 PM IST

Stay in tune wherever you go! With intelligent noise control, tuned sound, and live translation, #realmeBudsAir8 adapts to your world while keeping conversations and music clear. Launching on 6th Jan, 12 PM Know More:https://t.co/tO2whmdfqv https://t.co/d1vsCyu1uB Watch the… pic.twitter.com/2DmftFtGZP — realme (@realmeIndia) January 5, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme India X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

