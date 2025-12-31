Realme 16 Pro series 5G is confirmed to launch in India on January 6, 2025 with 200MP camera and new design. However, ahead of the official launch, the price of all the variants has been leaked online. As per a tipster on X, Realme 16 Pro 8GB+256GB variant will cost INR 33,999, Realme 16 Pro 12GB+256GB variant will be priced at INR 36,999. On the other hand, Realme 16 Pro price in India for INR 8GB+128GB will be INR 31,999, added the leaker. The Realme 16 Pro Plus price in India for 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants is INR 39,999, INR 41,999 and INR 44,999, respectively. Realme 16 Pro is set to feature a 200MP Portrait Master camera with multiple photo styles, AI Edit Genie 2.0, up to 10x zoom, and 4K HDR video recording. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 MAX chipset, pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and offer a super-bright display with up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. Realme 16 Pro Plus will feature a similar design but upgrade to a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and an industry-first periscope camera setup. It will include a 200MP main camera paired with two 50MP sensors, support up to 10x zoom, pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging, and feature the same 6,500 nits peak brightness display. Smartphone Launches in January 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Redmi Note 15 5G and Realme 16 Pro, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Realme 16 Pro Series Price Leaked by Tipster

Exclusive: Realme 16 Pro series pricing!! 16 Pro (8+256) : 33,999 16 Pro ( 12GB + 256GB): 36,999 16 Pro (8GB +128GB): 31,999 16 Pro+ ( 8+128GB) : 39,999 16 Pro+ (8+ 256GB): 41,999 16 Pro+ (12GB + 256GB) : 44,999 Prebook offline you will get a Backpack Worth Rs 7,999 #Realme — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) December 30, 2025

Realme 16 Pro Series Launch in India on January 6, 2025

Master design, expressed through every detail. Made to complement each other,the #realme16ProPlus and #realmeBudsAir8 bring portraits and sound into a quiet, natural balance. Launching on 6th Jan, 12 PM. Know More:https://t.co/Vk3a5ORmvHhttps://t.co/Ar1BcHr0iw pic.twitter.com/OEhZGUSttQ — realme (@realmeIndia) December 30, 2025

