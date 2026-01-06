Realme 16 Pro series will launch today in India alongside Realme Pad 3 tablet and Realme Buds Air8 TWS earbuds with LDHC support. Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G is confirmed to launch with 200MP main camera, 50MP periscope periscope telephoto camera, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh battery+80W wired charging, AI photography features, Camellia Pink shade and Realme UI 7.0. Realme 16 Pro 5G is confirmed with a 200MP portrait main camera, AI features for photography, shades - Master Gold, Pebble Grey and Orchid Purple. It will get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 MAX SoC, Realme UI 7.0 with 3+4 years of updates. .Realme Pad 3 tablet will come with a 12,000mAh battery and 2.8K book-view display. The prices for the devi es are interesteing. The Realme 16 Pro 5G price may start at INR 31,999 and Realme 16 Pro Plus price could be set around INR 39,999. Realme Pad 3 price may be set between INR 19,999 and INR 24,999 and Realme Buds Air 8 price could be around INR 3,299. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date.

Realme 16 Pro Series Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)