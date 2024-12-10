Realme 14x 5G, a new smartphone from Realme, is confirmed to launch in India soon. The upcoming Realme 14x 5G with "Diamond Inspired Design" will be introduced in the Indian market with a triple camera design on the rear. So far, the company has shared details about it being a slim device and coming with strong build quality. The image of the Realme 14x 5G confirmed that it would have a 50 MP primary camera on the rear. Reports suggested it would likely have a 6,000mAh battery, 6.67-inch IPS LCD, a minimum of 4GB and 8GB RAM. It may offer a minimum of 128GB and 256GB RAM. It may launch with Android 15 operating system-based UI. Realme will soon confirm the launch date for this device. OnePlus 13 May Launch Next Month in India, Likely To Feature 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Other Details..

Realme 14x 5G Launch Confirmed in India, Date Yet to Be Announced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by realme India (@realmeindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)