Realme is set to launch the Realme 14x 5G in India on December 18, 2024. Realme has also teased the Realme 14x 5G price ahead of launch. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The display of the smartphone will deliver a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 14x 5G will come with a 50MP main camera sensor. The device will feature a 6,000mAh battery, which will support 45W fast charging capability. The Realme 14x 5G smartphone is set to be the first 5G device in India to feature an IP69 rating under INR 15,000. The sale for the Realme 14x 5G will start on the same day it is launched, and customers will be able to buy it through Flipkart. Realme 14x 5G Price in India: Know Price Range of Upcoming Realme Smartphone on December 18, Check Key Specifications and Features.

Realme 14x 5G Price Teased Ahead of Launch

Accidental dips? No problem! The #realme14x5G stands strong with IP69 top-tier protection—India’s first under ₹15K. Launch & Sale on 18th Dec, 12 PM Know more:https://t.co/Rl9ERfnqvbhttps://t.co/K7Tg7mJqWS#Dumdaar5GKiller pic.twitter.com/qRaRAEWHvt — realme (@realmeIndia) December 12, 2024

