The highly anticipated Realme 14x 5G is set to launch today in India with a massive 6,000mAh battery and the segment's first IP69 rating. The Realme 14x 5G price in India was revealed ahead of launch on December 18, 2024 (today). The company said the upcoming device will be priced under INR 15,000 and offer unique features like military-grade shock resistance, 45W fast-charging, AI adjustment and FreeCall, SonicWave Water Injection and sleek triple-camera design with strong build and durability. It will be available in three colours - Jewel Red, Crystal Black and Golden Glow. OnePlus 13 Series Launch in India on January 7, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 14x 5G Launching Today, on December 18, 2024 in India

The #realme14x5G is all set to take over. #Dumdaar5GKiller is coming tomorrow! Launch and first sale at 12 PM! Get ready for performance that’ll blow your mind! Know more:https://t.co/9LHPpphjlbhttps://t.co/harpyyPzPW pic.twitter.com/7W84QivHKC — realme (@realmeIndia) December 17, 2024

