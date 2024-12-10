New Delhi, December 10: OnePlus is expected to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in India next month. The smartphone will bring several upgrades, including a new 50MP ultra-wide camera for improved photography experience. The OnePlus 13 could be launched in January 2025 with improvements in performance and camera capabilities compared to its predecessor.

The OnePlus 13 is also expected to showcase a sleek design with updated colour options. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will have a refined finish for a premium look. OnePlus has also teased the upcoming smartphone in its social media handle. The teaser shows that the OnePlus 13 will come in three colour options, which will likely include Blue, Obsidian, and White. The OnePlus 13 with 12GB + 256GB is expected to come with a price of approximately INR 53,000. Moto G35 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Smartphone From Moto G Series.

OnePlus 13 Specifications and Features (Expected)

OnePlus 13 may feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The display of the smartphone may provide a 120Hz refresh rate, with up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone may come with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Aqua Touch feature. The OnePlus 13 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It may deliver a performance boost of up to 45 per cent compared to previous models. The smartphone may come with options for up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Additionally, it is expected to run on OxygenOS 15. iOS 18.2 RC Update: Apple Rolls Out Release Candidate to Developers and Beta Testers With Key Features; Check Compatible iPhones To Receive Update.

The OnePlus 13 is likely to include a 50MP main camera. Additionally, the telephoto and ultra-wide lenses might also be improved to a 50MP sensor to enhance the image quality. The smartphone is expected to have a 32MP camera. OnePlus 13 is expected to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

