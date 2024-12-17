Realme is set to launch the Realme 14x 5G in India on December 18, 2024, at 12 PM. Ahead of the launch, Realme has teased the Realme 14x 5G price, specifications, and features. The smartphone will arrive in three colour options, which will include Jewel Red, Golden Glow, and Crystal Black. The display of the smartphone will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 14x 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The Realme 14x 5G will feature a 50MP main camera sensor and will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. The Realme 14x 5G smartphone will be the first device to feature an IP69 rating under INR 15,000 in India. The sale for the Realme 14x 5G will begin tomorrow, and customers will be able to buy the smartphone through Flipkart. Realme 14x 5G Price Teased Ahead of Launch in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphone From Realme.

Realme 14x 5G Launch Tomorrow at 12 PM in India

The #realme14x5G is all set to take over. #Dumdaar5GKiller is coming tomorrow! Launch and first sale at 12 PM! Get ready for performance that’ll blow your mind! Know more:https://t.co/9LHPpphjlbhttps://t.co/harpyyPzPW pic.twitter.com/7W84QivHKC — realme (@realmeIndia) December 17, 2024

