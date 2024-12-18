Realme launched the Realme 14x 5G smartphone today in India. The Realme 14x 5G price for 6GB+128GB is INR 14,999, and for the 8GB+128GB variant, it is priced at INR 15,999. Realme 14x 5G is powered by a MediaTek 6300 5G processor. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available with IP69 water and dust resistance rating and military-grade shock protection. The Realme 14x 5G features 50MP main camera and is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. The sale of Realme 14x 5G is now live, and interested customers can visit Flipkart to buy the smartphone. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Launch With OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Sapphire Blue on January 7, 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme 14x 5G Sale Goes Live

Introducing a phone that’s as unstoppable as you are — the #realme14x5G. This is more than a phone; it’s your #Dumdaar5GKiller. First Sale is live now. Buy nowhttps://t.co/0sHFyEoZu5 https://t.co/DUdbXsnrGn — realme (@realmeIndia) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)