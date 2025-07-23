Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G launch date has been confirmed for July 24, 2025 (tomorrow), in India. The upcoming smartphones from the Realme 15 5G series are expected to bring advanced performance and camera upgrades. As per reports, the Realme 15 Pro 5G price in India could start at around INR 29,999. On July 20, 2025, Realme teased the Realme 15 Pro 5G in a post, and said, "From glowing close-ups to wide-out moments, the 50MP Front & Wide Cameras and AI Snap Mode capture every vibe just right." The Realme 15 Pro 5G will feature a triple 50MP camera setup, along with 4K video recording at 60FPS. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The smartphone will feature a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Moto G86 Power Battery and Display Specifications Revealed, Launch in India on July 30; Check Other Details.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Camera Features

Spin. Swing. Snap. From glowing close-ups to wide-out moments, the 50MP Front & Wide Cameras and AI Snap Mode capture every vibe just right.#realme15Pro5G launching on 24th July, 7 PM Know More:https://t.co/sXUtmw9SHqhttps://t.co/KCIw1yIo6s#AIPartyPhone #realme15Series5G pic.twitter.com/c9WoUPEhM2 — realme (@realmeIndia) July 20, 2025

