Moto G86 Power will launch in India on July 30 with an advanced display quality and a massive battery. The smartphone will come with a pOLED display with 1.5K resolution. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone maker shared a post and said, "Unfold a world of brilliance with the moto g86 POWER, featuring the segment’s best 1.5K pOLED display. All this, backed by a massive 6720mAh battery, delivering up to 53 hours of power." The Moto G86 Power will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and it will also feature a 50MP primary camera. The smartphone will come with a vegan leather finish in three colour options. Vivo T4R 5G Launch Soon in India, Price Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Moto G86 Power Battery and Display

Unfold a world of brilliance with the moto g86 POWER, featuring the segment’s best 1.5K pOLED display. All this, backed by a massive 6720mAh battery, delivering up to 53 hours of power. 🚀 Launching July 30 on Flipkart. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)