Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G, and Realme Buds T200 will be launched today in India at 12 PM with unique specifications and features. The Realme 15 Pro 5G will be launched with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 50MP triple camera setup, a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging and a 7.69mm thickness. It will come with a 4D Curve+ display offering 4,500 nits of peak brightness. On the other hand, Realme 15 5G will have a 7.66mm slim build and offer 50MP+8MP rear and 50MP selfie camera with 4K video recording capability. Realme 15 series 5G will feature AI Edit Genie with voice command support. Additionally, Realme Buds T200 TWS is expected to launch with 50 hours of playback time, 3D Spatial Audio, Hi-Res Audio support and Dual-Device connection. It will come with 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers, quad-mic AI call noise cancellation and 45ms low latency. Realme 15 5G may cost around INR 30,000, Realme 15 Pro 5G at INR 35,000, and Realme Buds T200 price may be around INR 1,200 to INR 1,500. iQOO Z10R 5G Launch Today in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400, 5,700mAh Battery; Check Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Realme Buds T200 Launching Today in India

Looks that turn heads. Sound that turns up.#realmeBudsT200 come in four bold shades with 32dB ANC and all the power you need. Built to match your vibe, nonstop. Launching on 24th July, 7 PM. Know More:https://t.co/XFlR8QXSuuhttps://t.co/xO72bC0DR7 pic.twitter.com/eSudrG8mUB — realme (@realmeIndia) July 23, 2025

