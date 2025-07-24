Mumbai, July 24: Realme 15 5G has been launched in India alongside the Realme 15 Pro 5G smartphone today. It is a part of the Realme 15 series 5G and offers various unique features and specifications. It has a MediaTek Dimensity processor offers nearly 7,40,000 scores on AnTuTu benchmarks. The Realme 15 5G has an identical design to the Pro variant but also provides unique features.

Realme 15 5G is launched in India using the following colour options: Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Pink. The device also comes with AI Edit Genie, which listens to the users and executes various image editing tasks like replacing background, objects, images and many other features. Realme 15 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features and Sale Date Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched Realme 15 Series 5G Smartphone.

Realme 15 5G Price in India, Sale Date

Realme 15 5G price in India starts at INR 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The higher variant with 8GB+256GB configuration is launched at INR 27,999. The 12GB+256GB variant is launched at INR 30,999. The official sale of this smartphone will commence on July 24, 2025. The company offered INR 2,000 discount on the price.

Realme 15 5G Specifications and Features

Realme 15 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 mobile processor. The smartphone comes with a 7.66mm thickness despite having a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast-charging. Realme 15 5G brings a 50MP dual camera setup on the rear, offering 4K video recording capability.

Realme 15 5G has a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP wide camera, and 50 50MP selfie camera. Further, the users can use features like AI Edit Genie, AI Party Mode, and other AI photography features in the camera, offering a Smart AI experience. iQOO Z10R 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed; Know Everything About iQOO Smartphone Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC.

Regarding display, the device gets a HyperGlow 4D Curve+ AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support and up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with Gorilla Glass protection, just like the Pro variant. Realme 15 5G also comes with GT Boost, 7,000mm2 AirFlow AC VC cooling and various other specific features for gamers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2025 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).