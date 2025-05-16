Realme GT 7 Dream Edition teased ahead of India launch. Realme GT 7 series will launch in India on May 27, featuring the Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T models. In a new announcement, the company has confirmed a third model, the Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, which will also be unveiled on the same day as a special edition in the lineup. Realme took to its official X handle (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement and has teased a racing-inspired GT 7 Dream Edition model. The post hints at a unique design with exclusive packaging. It is expected to feature the same specifications as the standard Realme GT 7 smartphone. OnePlus 13s Price Tipped Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Launch on May 27

