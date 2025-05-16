New Delhi, May 16: OnePlus 13s will soon launch in India. OnePlujs has been teasing the smartphone ahead of the official release. While the exact OnePlus 13s launch date remains unannounced, the company has started revealing highlights such as the phone’s colour variants, specifications and features. As the launch of OnePlus 13s is closer, new leaks about the upcoming smartphone have started surfacing online, offering a glimpse of what OnePlus might unveil. A recent rumour has hinted at the possible price of the OnePlus 13s.

The smartphone is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus 13T. The upcoming device is expected to fill the gap between the OnePlus 13R and the premium OnePlus 13. Ahead of its launch, leaked information has hinted at possible OnePlus 13s price in major markets such as India, US, and the UAE. As per reports, the OnePlus 13s may be priced around INR 50,000 in India. In the US, it is expected to cost approximately USD 649, while the UAE price could be around AED 2,100. OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphones From OPPO Reno 14 Series.

OnePlus 13s Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 13s will be a compact flagship smartphone. It will feature a 6.32-inch display. The smartphone is also tipped to arrive in three colour options, which may be Black, Pink, and Green. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone is expected to include up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Bundled With Vivo TWS 3e Earbuds.

It may feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with autofocus and OIS, along with a 50MP telephoto lens also equipped with OIS. The device is likely to include a 16MP front camera. The smartphone could come with a 6,260mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. OnePlus has not yet confirmed the official launch date of the OnePlus 13s. However, reports indicate that the smartphone is likely to make its debut by the end of this month.

