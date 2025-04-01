Realme has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Realme NARZO 80 Pro smartphone. The Realme NARZO 80 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, the same processor as the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. SoC. The company will also introduce Realme NARZO 80x. The company will launch these devices on April 9, 2025. Realme NARZO 80 Pro will offer 4,500 nits brightness, have a 7.55mm thin design, a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging, and 179 gram weight and a 6,050mm2 VC cooling system. For gamers, it will offer bypass charging. The price is expected to be between INR 25,000 and Realme Narzo 80x, which may range from INR 10,000 to INR 15,000. CMF Phone 2 Launch Likely Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7400 to Take on Moto Edge 60 Fusion

#ReadyToWin? Then gear up for the fastest gameplay ever! 💥 Game at peak performance with the #realmeNARZO80Pro5G & #realmeNARZO80x5G - featuring segment-leading power, seamless frame rates, and ultra-responsive controls. Live & launching on Amazon Live, 9th April, 12 PM! 🔗… pic.twitter.com/emVa3Vvcgu — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 1, 2025

