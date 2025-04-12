Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G was launched in India on April 9. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. NARZO 80 Pro 5G features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with a 50MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G is launched in India at INR 19,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, interested customers can get the smartphone at INR 17,999 with bank offers. The first sale of Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G will begin on April 15, 2025, at 12 PM. Vivo T4 5G Launch Soon in India With Snapdragon Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G 1st Sale Begins on April 15, 2025

Think your caption game is as strong as your gaming skills? Drop your coolest caption and stand a chance to win the all-new #realmeNARZO80Pro5G#ReadyToWin Starting from ₹17,999* First sale on 15th April, 12 PM. Know More:https://t.co/n3vAbwM2m7: https://t.co/LwHDEDlWLC… pic.twitter.com/t0kU7OfTsk — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 12, 2025

