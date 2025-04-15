Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and Realme NARZO 80x 5G sale is now live in India. Interested customers can get the NARZO 80x 5G starting at INR 11,999 with bank offers, while the NARZO 80 Pro 5G is priced at INR 17,999, including launch discounts. Both smartphone models are available for purchase through Amazon India and Realme's official website. The NARZO 80 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, a 6.7-inch display, a 50MP Sony main camera with OIS, and a 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging. The NARZO 80x 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G Chipset, a 6.72-inch display, a 50MP camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All Key Details Here.

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and Realme NARZO 80x 5G Sale Now Live in India

