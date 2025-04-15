Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G and Realme NARZO 80x 5G sale begins today at 12 PM IST. NARZO 80 Pro 5G and NARZO 80x 5G were launched a few days ago. These smartphones will be available on the official website and on Amazon India. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and comes with a 6.7-inch display. It has a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging and comes with a 50MP Sony main camera with OIS. The Realme NARZO 80x 5G comes with a 6.72-inch display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G chipset. The smartphone features a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 17,999 with offers, while the Realme NARZO 80x 5G price begins at INR 11,999 with bank offers. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Next Sale To Start on April 16; Know Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Sale Begins Today in India

This ain’t gaming. It’s domination. Get your hands on the #realmeNARZO80Pro5G with AI Motion, GT Boost, and visuals that pull you in.#ReadyToWin Starting at ₹17,999* First sale goes live tomorrow at 12 PM! Know More:https://t.co/n3vAbwM2m7: https://t.co/LwHDEDlWLC@amazonIN… pic.twitter.com/B4BqoKNR4o — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) April 14, 2025

Realme NARZO 80x 5G Sale Begins Today in India

