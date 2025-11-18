Mumbai, November 18: The Realme UI 7.0 beta has begun rolling out for several Realme devices after its initial release for select models. The latest Realme UI 7.0 open beta will become available for more devices as part of the early access programme, expanding through the second and third waves to include additional high-end models. It first rolled out for the Realme P3 and was later released for the Realme 14T, Realme 14 Pro, and Realme Narzo 80 Pro.

As part of the early access programme, mid-range devices can try out the initial features offered by Realme UI 7.0 ahead of its final rollout. However, the Chinese smartphone company has not made any official announcement on its community forum. Users who wish to get the Realme UI 7.0 early must have downloaded the latest version of the operating system.

How to Download Realme UI 7.0? Check Out Step-by-Step Process

First enable Developer Mode by following these steps.

Open your device and access the Settings menu.

Select About Device option.

After that go to Version and Version Number.

Tap on Version Number for seven times.

If you want to join Android 16 programme, follow the below steps,

Open Settings and access About Device.

Tap on Realme UI 7.0 banner at the top.

Then, click on the three dots in the top right corner.

Choose Beta Programme and then, Early Access.

Tap on Apply Now and Submit your details.

Complete the enrollment application.

Before joining the beta programme, you should be aware that downloading an early access version, such as the Realme UI 7.0 beta, may result in bugs and issues. Therefore, it is advisable not to install it on your primary phone. Please ensure that all your data is backed up before installation.

Realme UI 7.0 Beta Eligible Devices List

As per a report by VOI, the following mid-range devices will be focused.

Realme GT 7

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition

Realme GT7

Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6T

Realme 14T

Realme 14 Pro

Realme P3

Realme Narzo 80 Pro

The Realme UI 7.0 beta introduces several improvements over Realme UI 6.0, including a refreshed design, smoother animations, bug fixes, enhanced overall performance, and various other upgrades.

