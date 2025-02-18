Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone, Realme P3 Pro 5G, in India today, on February 18 at 12 PM. The smartphone will be launched in Nebula Green, Galaxy Purple and Saturn Brown colours. Realme P3 Pro 5G will feature the segment's first "Glow-in-the-dark' design, have a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging, a 7.99mm slim design and IP69, IP68 and IP66 water and dust resistance rating. P3 Pro 5G will feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, quad-curved display, and large VC cooling chamber. Realme P3 Pro Price in India is expected to be around INR 27,000. Vivo V50 Price, Pre-Booking, Sale Date and Offers; Know All About Newly Launched Vivo Smartphone in India With ZEISS Camera Setup.

Realme P3 Pro 5G Launching Today at 12 PM

A Phone You’ll Love to Hold! ✨ Crafted with rare earth elements, the #realmeP3Pro5G features seamless curved edges for a premium hand feel. It’s not just built different, it’s #BornToSlay. Launching on @Flipkart on 18th of Feb!https://t.co/p9FT51E3kshttps://t.co/fTFutAU0Im pic.twitter.com/yu3DhzCLkW — realme (@realmeIndia) February 16, 2025

