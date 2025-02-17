Mumbai, February 17: Vivo V50 is the latest smartphone in the V series that comes with better camera performance, new OS and colour options compared to the previous generation's Vivo V40. In terms of design, the new Vivo V50 (vivo V50) continues the same design introduced in the last model. However, this time, the Chinese smartphone company added two new colours to the device, Rose Red and Starry Night, which the company says has 3D-star technology.

Vivo launched this device at the same starting price as the Vivo V50; however, it offered 6GB RAM instead of 8GB while continuing with the same 128GB internal storage. The model retains the same Aura Light, dual rear camera setup, and front-facing camera. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Expected Between September 11–13 This Year; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Vivo V50 Price, Sale Date and Offers

The Vivo V50 price in India for a base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at INR 34,999, which is the same as last year's Vivo V40. The company has introduced an 8GB+256GB variant at INR 36,999, and the top variant offering 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM is launched at INR 40,999. The Vivo V50 sale will begin on February 25, 2025, and the pre-booking started today. Those interested in buying this device can also avail themselves of additional offers such as 10% cashback, 8-month zero down payment, and exchange bonuses. The company also announced that customers can buy Vivo TWS 3e with Vivo V50 at INR 1,499 from its INR 1,899.

Vivo V50 Specifications and Features

When it comes to features, the smartphone has almost the same features, design, and specifications as the last model. It comes with the same Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the same ZEISS-powered 50MP OIS main camera, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP Group selfie camera. However, this time, Vivo introduced its new device with an IP68 and IP69 rating, offering better protection against harsh environments and Diamond Shield Glass for 50% more drop-resistance. Apple iPhone SE 4 Release Date: Company Expected To Launch Its 4th iPhone SE Model on February 19, 2025; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The new Vivo V50 also has a larger 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging, which is higher than the 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging on the V40. Moreover, the smartphone gets FuntouchOS 15 out-of-the-box. This year, Vivo launched its V50 with a few AI features, such as call translation, summary, and AI Eraser 2.0. Unfortunately, the company did not launch the rumoured Vivo V50 Pro in india.

