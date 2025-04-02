Realme P3 Pro, a new smartphone launched on February 18, 2025, in India at INR 23,999, will be available at a massive discount for a limited time. The Realme P3 Pro will be offered at INR 19,999 as part of a "limited-time offer" for April 2, 2025, at 2 PM. Since the post was made on April 1, 2025 (April Fool's Day), the customers replied with laughing emojis. However, FoneArena reported that Relame P3 Pro would be offered for INR 4,000 off. The device has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, a quad-curved display, a 6,000mAh battery and a 50MP primary camera. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launch Today in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400; Check Expected Price, Other Specifications and Features.

Realme P3 Pro Discount Announced on April 1, 2025

