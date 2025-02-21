Realme P3 Pro 5G and Realme P3X 5G launched last week in India. The smartphones from Realme P3 Series 5G will go on sale on February 25, 2025, at 12 Pm. Reamle P3 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It features a 50MP main camera and is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. Realme P3X 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, a 50MP primary camera, and a 6,000mAh battery. The Realme P3X 5G price starts at INR 12,999, whereas the Realme P3 Pro 5G price starts at INR 21,999 with bank offers. Vivo T4x 5G Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme P3 Pro 5G and Realme P3X 5G Sale Begins on February 25

Water mishaps? Not a problem. The new #realmeP3Series5G is #BornToSlay dust and water troubles with its IP69 rating. First sale: 25th Feb, 12 PM ₹2000 off with bank offers! Starting at ₹12,999*. *T&C Apply Head to @Flipkart!https://t.co/ehoHf9Cooyhttps://t.co/FAVdGSKeiI pic.twitter.com/eD9t5tUUf7 — realme (@realmeIndia) February 21, 2025

