Realme P3 Pro 5G will be offered at a discount price for a limited time on April 9, 2025. The P3 Pro 5G was launched a few months ago, starting at a price of INR 21,999 with bank offers. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The smartphone offers 6.3-inch display and includes a 50MP camera, a 2MP secondary camera and a 16MP front camera. The Realme P3 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging. The limited-time sale offer of the Realme P3 Pro 5G will begin tomorrow at 12 PM in India at a price of INR 19,999. Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G Early Access Sale Timeline Revealed Ahead of Launch on April 9 in India; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Realme P3 Pro 5G Limited Time Sale Offer

The battery will last. The sale won’t. With a 6000mAh battery, the #realmeP3Pro5G powers through day & night. But this deal? It’s here for a limited time only. #BornToSlay Sale starts tomorrow at 12 AM — just ₹19,999! Know More:https://t.co/FFTK5HpeiBhttps://t.co/ehoHf9Cooy pic.twitter.com/z4dX4AY8f3 — realme (@realmeIndia) April 8, 2025

