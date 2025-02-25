Realme P3 Pro 5G was launched last week in India. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The smartphone features a Quad-Curved OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The camera setup of the Realme P3 Pro includes a 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS camera, a 2MP secondary camera and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging capability. The Realme P3 Pro 5G is available in three colour options, which include Nebula Glow, Galaxy Purple, and Saturn Brown. The Realme P3 Pro 5G sale begins today at 12 PM in India, with a starting price of INR 21,999, which includes bank offers. Nothing Phone 3a Unboxing Video With 1X Neo Gamma Shared by Company, Shows Humanoid Robot Unpacking, Holding Smartphones (Watch Video).

Realme P3 Pro 5G Sale Begins Today in India

#realmeP3Pro5G is packed with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 & massive 6000mAh battery. It’s a masterpiece crafted for power & style! SALE tomorrow @ 12PM! Starting at ₹21,999* (incl. ₹2K off on bank offers) *T&C Apply. Head to @Flipkarthttps://t.co/ehoHf9Cooyhttps://t.co/FAVdGSKeiI pic.twitter.com/L3VAEPRM0j — realme (@realmeIndia) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)