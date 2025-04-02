Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be launched today, on April 2, 2025 in India at 12 PM (noon). The Moto Edge 60 Fusion will feature MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, likely offer 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, 5,500mAh battery, 6.7-inch curved display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It may include a 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT700 sensor, 13MP ultrawide camera and 32MP selfie camera. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price in India is expected to be around INR 25,000. POCO C71 To Launch in India on April 4 With 5,200mAh Battery; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion to Launch Today in India at 12 PM

Stronger, smarter & tougher than ever—meet the #MotorolaEdge60Fusion! With IP68 & IP69 underwater, high-pressure water jets protection, MIL-810H military-grade durability & Gorilla Glass 7i for ultimate protection, it's built to handle anything🌊🔒Just 1 day to go!#Motorola pic.twitter.com/vsL9fDsvcS — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 1, 2025

