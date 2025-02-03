The Realme P3 Pro series is confirmed to launch soon in India with powerful gaming support. The Chinese smartphone maker announced that the upcoming Realme P3 Pro will be launched with GT Boost, delivering faster performance and speed, especially while playing games like BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). The upcoming Realme P3 series will include three models - Realme P3, Realme P3 Pro and Realme P3 Ultra. The company is also gearing up to launch Realme Neo 7 in India. Realme P3 is expected to have 6,000mAh with 45W fast-charging, three RAM+ storage options - 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB and likely a MediaTek Dimensity processor. It may be launched in Comet Grey, Space Silver and Nebula Pink colour options. The launch is expected by February 26, 2025. Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Launch Date, Specifications, Features and Expected Price, Know All About Upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Series in India.

Realme P3 Series Launching Soon in India With "GT Boost" Mode

