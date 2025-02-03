Mumbai, February 3: Nothing Phone 3a launch date in India is confirmed on March 4, 2025, when the UK-based Nothing will offer some exciting new upgrades to last year's Nothing Phone 2a. Overall, the smartphone will come with a new design, improved processing power and AI features. Nothing CEO Carl Pei hinted that the new Nothing Phone (3a) would be a good smartphone and said that Nothing Phone 3 would take time to launch, saying, "...we're still cooking."

When it comes to Nothing smartphones, the company offers a bloatware-free software experience to users, a decent battery, and good camera performance. Besides, the UK-based consumer electronics company offers its unique "Glyph Interface" design that brings light strips on the rear side, making the device stand out from the rest of the brands. POCO F7 Launch Expected in Q2 2025, POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra Not Coming to India; Check Expected Specifications and Features Here.

Nothing Phone 3a Specifications and Features (Expected)

Nothing Phone 3a (Nothing Phone (3a)) could feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 mobile processor, capable of scoring around 7,20,000 on AnTuTu benchmarks. Moreover, the Phone 3a will likely come in the following options for RAM and storage - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The reports said a Nothing Phone 3a Pro variant might offer 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Nothing may include a 50MP primary, 50MP 2x telephoto lens and 8MP ultrawide camera to its Phone 3a. The device is expected to boast a 32MP selfie camera on the front. Nothing Phone 3a will continue to offer a decent 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging. Vivo X200 Pro Mini or Vivo X200 Ultra Likely To Launch in India After Vivo X50 With 6.31-inch AMOLED LTPO Display; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3a Launch Date, Timing Expected Price

Nothing Phone 3a is confirmed to launch on March 4 in India at 3:30 PM. It will be available on Flipkart. Rumours say that the Nothing Phone 3a price in India could range from INR 23,000 to INR 25,000. For this segment, there are several other competitive devices such as POCO X7 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4, iQOO smartphones and more to the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series.

