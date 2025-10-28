The REDMAGIC 11 Pro launch date for the global market has been confirmed for 3 November 2025. The gaming smartphone was launched in China on 17 October with an 8,000mAh battery but the global variant will get a 7,500 battery as per the website, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and liquid cooling. It was launched alongside the REDMAGIC 11 Pro Plus model, which features a 7,500mAh battery. Both devices offer 6.85-inch 144Hz displays and up to 1TB of storage with 24GB RAM. The REDMAGIC 11 Pro series includes 50MP + 50MP rear cameras. The REDMAGIC 11 Pro price in China starts at CNY 4,999 (about INR 62,050) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the REDMAGIC 11 Pro+ starts at CNY 5,699 (about INR 70,700). Motorola To Launch New Smartphone in India Soon With Large Sized Silicon-Carbon Battery; Drops Teaser.

REDMAGIC 11 Pro Launching Globally on November 3, 2025 at 7 AM CEST

We froze the #REDMAGIC11Pro… and it still works. ❄️ The price and release date for the global launch will be revealed November 3rd at 7AM EST! Learn more: https://t.co/4pbJayluUB pic.twitter.com/ajfYcU7IPz — REDMAGIC (@redmagicgaming) October 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (REDMAGIC X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)