POCO F8 Pro and POCO F8 Ultra will launch globally on November 26, 2025, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processors, respectively. The POCO F8 series are rebranded versions of the Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max, featuring the same design and camera setup. The smartphones may come with larger batteries and offer similar specifications to the Redmi K90 series. More details will be revealed soon. POCO F8 Pro, POCO F8 Ultra Global Launch on November 26, Coming With Similar Design as Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max; Check details.

POCO F8 Series Launching Globally on November 26

One family. Two beasts. 🐉 POCO F8 Ultra powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and POCO F8 Pro driven by Snapdragon 8 Elite. Different chips, same elite power. 💪 UltraPower Ascended. pic.twitter.com/15JzStTHcI — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 18, 2025

